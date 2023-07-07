Alien scare | Vegas family, who complained about aliens in backyard, threaten to shoot any UFO sleuths

A family in Las Vegas, who had dialled 911 to report about the '10-foot aliens' they saw in their backyard since then have been inundated with trespassers eager to see the supernatural beings.

However, the Nevada household is now armed with guns and they have threatened that they will shoot any UFO sleuths that come close to their house, their attorney stated.

This threat has been issued after high-tech surveillance cameras were installed by the police on their roof, to ensure that they have no intruders.

On April 30, the family had called the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) and claimed to have seen '10 foot aliens' with 'big eyes' and also an object falling from the sky.

The family had then claimed to have received threats from people who alleged that they staged an 'elaborate hoax'. Trespassers jumping the wall In a new development, a lot of UFO sleuths, who are believing their alien story, have started jumping walls and entering their backyard, in the hope to catch sight of the extra-terrestrial giants.

Attorney Sam Heidari, who has been hired by the family to sue any intruders, stated that people have taken extreme steps of climbing the walls and flying drones over the house.

"They don't have any aliens in the storage or anywhere, so don't try to climb up the walls or send a drone," said Attorney Heidari, while speaking to 8 News Now.

He further warned that intruders are taking the risk of approaching the house, which he called a gun-wielding household, adding, "There is a possibility of injury if they get in because this family is armed."

"So it's fair enough to do it because they cannot determine who is entering, who is a trespasser, who is a thief, and who is a robber," he said. When quizzed whether he thought the family could be staging a hoax, Heidari said, "That's not what I'm hired for."

The trespassing incidents have been reported after one of the family members Angel Gomez posted a YouTube video about the mysterious encounter, which quickly went viral.

"I know some people are not going to believe this but I just wanted to tell you about what happened to me and my family," he said.

"I hear something fall from the sky. I turn around. The only thing I see is a big light falling from the sky, and moments later I feel a big impact and a bang. Keep in mind, two officers came into my house, and one started driving around the neighbourhood asking passing cars if they saw a light," he added.

