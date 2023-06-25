An alien saucer? UFO hunter snaps eerie image of unidentified flying object, claims ‘we are not alone’

British ufologist John Mooner recently clicked eerie images of a foreign airborne object which he claimed to be among the 'definitive evidence' of the fact that “we are not alone.”



The unidentified flying object was clicked by Mooner while it was hovering over an English countryside in Devon which he claimed was an “alien flying saucer.”



“A glint of light instantly caught my eye as something metallic-looking came out from a cloud,” said Mooner, while speaking to The Mirror.

He added that the bizarre object had a “force field emanating around it” as he quickly snapped some pictures of it with his digital camera. “I was completely gobsmacked by what I was seeing,” said Mooner, who had earlier claimed that he was abducted by aliens.

Hollywood-esque sci-fi spacecraft

“It was unmistakably a flying saucer with two black rectangular windows on the dome portion of the craft and four black openings along the bottom part of its structure,” he said.



When seen closely, the blurry unidentified object, which Mooner said sped off in the clouds at a speed of 1,000 miles per hour, can vaguely appear similar to a Hollywood-esque sci-fi spacecraft.



“I was so excited, I continued to monitor the area with the hope of sighting this incredible craft once again. Then, minutes later, I actually got the chance to see it again when it swiftly shot out from the cloud,” said the UFO hunter.



“This time, however, I only captured the underside of the anomalous saucer craft,” he added. This sighting of the unidentified object is “definitive evidence” for Mooner which proves that our planet is being visited by aliens on a routine basis.

'Aliens with good intentions'

“This is absolutely genuine. The alien presence is real. We are not alone,” he stated. Mooner added that an “alien craft” was also spotted by him at the Torbay airshow this month, surmising that aliens must be having some base in the English Channel. He stated that he feels they “only have good intentions and watch over us.”



This is not the first time such kind of proof has emerged claiming that foreign creatures are visiting Earth. Often footage of suspected UFOs emerges, sometimes it is an “alien landing” in Las Vegas or a sighting at a California military base or even an unexplained object spotted in the sky during the coronation of King Charles III in May.



Even as some continue to claim that aliens exist, NASA has clearly stated among the 800-some sightings that took place in three decades, only 2 to 5 per cent were actually “anomalous.”