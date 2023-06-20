NASA calls 'UFO sighting' in Las Vegas as 'bright meteor', but cops hope to hunt aliens
Various reports emerged of a mysterious green object flying across the sky near Las Vegas, Nevada, and neighbours claimed to witness an eight-foot-tall humanoid in their back garden
As the mystery of aliens deepened in Las Vegas after a UFO sighting was reported and extraterrestrial beings were seen by people, NASA has claimed that the UFO seen was nothing but a meteor.
The issue arose after the police department of Las Vegas received a call from a man who said that an object fell from the sky and claimed to have seen an eight-foot-tall alien standing in his backyard.
Green fireball just a bright meteor
The planetary defence officer of the space agency Lindley Johnson said that the green fireball spotted last month was most probably a bright meteor, which was less than a metre wide.
The startled resident of Las Vegas, while speaking to a 911 dispatcher, said, “It has big eyes and it’s looking at us." As per reports, the report appeared credible to the officers and they responded to the scene on May 1.
In the incident's bodycam footage, one man was heard as saying, “Me and him saw it." “It was like a big creature. Around 10 feet tall," said another.
The officer is then seen reassuring the men and saying, “I’m not gonna BS you guys. One of my partners saw something fall out of the sky, too.”
In the footage captured by the body cam of another officer, a glowing green orb is seen falling from the sky.
'Nothing landed in Las Vegas'
The footage was recorded on the fireball logs of the American Meteor Society’s fireball logs but was not added to those of NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, or CNEOS.
“The CNEOS website only captures reports for objects that are estimated to have exceeded one metre in size based on the observed total energy released—in other words natural objects which were large enough to be categorised as asteroids prior to entering Earth’s atmosphere," explained Johnson.
WATCH | Aliens saying `hello` through signals from centre of Milky Way, suggests new study
He also rejected the suggestion that something landed from the meteor in Las Vegas. He added that it would have been hundreds of miles away from the city, at the time when it was spotted. “So nothing from the meteor landed in anyone’s backyard in Vegas," he added.
No UFO till now have been found by the police.
Talking about what they saw, the family members said, “They said they saw something with eight to nine feet, no clothes, green-coloured men, not human, with, like, the eyes were glowing and it was not a human being.”
