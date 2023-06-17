Aliens likely to make first contact with AI, not humans, claims Harvard professor

Harvard professor Avi Loeb made a new claim that aliens are more likely to make first contact with artificial intelligence (AI) and not with humans. AI drones of aliens on Earth? The theory was shared by Avi Loeb in a new documentary, God Versus Aliens, in which he suggested AI drones will be sent by the extraterrestrials to Earth rather than ‘crewed’ vehicles.



In an interview with Daily Mail, British musician and director of the show Mark Christopher Lee called Loeb as a 'very active mind', however, he added that the suggestions of the professor are based on the vast distance which aliens can travel to reach us.

“Loeb proposes that it’s likely to be some form of AI because why would you send flesh and blood creatures? That means there’s a possibility that their AI could just connect with AI and bypass humans, which is a bit scary to think about,” Lee said.



“Loeb suggests that the alien AI may feel a kinship with ours - or our AI may imitate the alien AI and become like them,” he added. Interstellar travel In the documentary, Loeb claimed, “My expectation from interstellar travel is that it's best done with electronic gadgets and devices rather than with biological creatures because the journey takes a long time.”



“Even to the nearest star, it will take us 50,000 years to get there with chemical rockets. And artificial intelligence systems have that patience - and then they can remain dormant... so that they survive the journey,” he added.



“If they visit us, of course, we can use our AI systems to interpret their AI systems. And, you know, they might feel a kinship to them,” the professor further stated.

Ocean expedition to collect fragments of crash Lee stated that Loeb has flown to Papua New Guinea where he will set off on a $1.5m ocean expedition to search for fragments of an object that reportedly crashed into the sea in 2014.



In 2019, the Israeli astronomer and his research partner Amir Siraj had reached the conclusion that Earth was hit by an object from outside our solar system in 2014.



“He's on his way now. He’s about to do the first part of the expedition this summer to see if the object is manufactured,” Lee said.



“We’re hoping that he is going to find something rather than wait around for the American government to hand over stuff which might or might not exist,” he added.

