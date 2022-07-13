‘Alien-like’ creatures wash up on Sydney beach, cause social media stir

Australia is well known for the various kinds of animals and insects found in different parts of the continent. While it is not common to suddenly discover rare species of organisms in some parts of Australia, people in New South Wales were caught off guard by an “alien-like” sea creature that was found washed up on a beach in Sydney. The incident happened at the Cronulla in south Sydney as most beach goers were alarmed by the unknown creature and they soon started posting pictures on social media. ‘They are everywhere … I was also wondering what they are,” one wrote on Facebook.

However, according to a report by The Western Australian, the creature may not be that “alien”.

Also read | United States: IMF cuts 2022 growth forecast to 2.3%

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium aquarist Daniel Sokolnikoff said that the “alien-like sea creature” is a sea hare – a creature which is also known as “sea slug” or “ink fish” in the region.

“It is most likely the species Aplysia sydneyensis, a local Sydney species,” he said in the report.

“They come in a range of different colours. Basically, they have adapted to blend in with their environments. So, you see them in really dark black colours, but then you also see them in browns, yellows, and even reds,” he added while explaining the characteristics of the creature.

Also read | Ever heard about healthy salt? This UAE desert plant can replace salt in burger patties

While the creatures are not a threat, Sokolnikoff warned the people at the beach against touching them. He also said that while humans are safe, sea hares may cause reactions in certain dogs.

“If you don‘t know what it is, you don’t want to be touching it. Observe from a distance but don’t touch anything that you’re not sure what it is. That disturbs the sea life as a general rule,” he said.