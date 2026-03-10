/13-year sexual assault conspiracy: The 3 rich brothers from New York who raped over 60 women on holidays

A major sex trafficking trial involving the Alexander brothers from the New York and Miami luxury real estate markets concluded on Monday (March 9) with a federal jury in Manhattan convicting all of them. Two of them are twin brothers, Oren and Alon Alexander, while the third brother is Tal Alexander. Oren and Tal are co-founders of the luxury real estate brokerage ​Official and are known as the "A Team". They were top brokers at Douglas Elliman before they started their own company and were famous for record-breaking deals, such as the $238 million sale of a Manhattan penthouse. Meanwhile, Alon Alexander was an executive at a private security company and offered his services to the ultra-rich and heads of state. More than 60 women accused the brothers of sexual misconduct, and at least 11 of them testified over months. They alleged they used a similar "playbook" to lure women and then assault them. The brothers were convicted of running a sex-trafficking conspiracy for 13 years, from around 2008 to 2021.

Sex assault playbook

Prosecutor Andrew Jones said in his closing statements on March 3 that the brothers masqueraded as party boys but were predators. "They used a consistent playbook to lure, isolate and rape their victims. They did it with callousness and a perverse sense of pride," he said. Howard ​Srebnick, an attorney for Alon Alexander, said that they plan to appeal the verdict. The lawyers for the other two brothers did not comment. Here is more on the three brothers and the modus operandi.

How the Alexander brothers assaulted the women

Oren, Alan and Tal would organise luxurious all-expense paid trips to places like the Hamptons and the Caribbean when they invited women to travel with them on private jets. The women testified that they were "drugged" through drinks, after which they lost control of their bodies. The brothers proceeded to sexually assault the women. The court saw disturbing evidence during the trial, including videos of the brothers assaulting the women, where they recorded themselves in the act. Oren Alexander drugged a 17-year-old and exploited her, and made a video which was shown in court.