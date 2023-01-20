Alabama man secretly paid pharmacy bills for others, inspiring deed revealed at funeral

Generosity has many names. Secrecy is one of them. Keeping an act of generosity a secret is often seen as a preferred way to ensure that the act doesn't become a matter of embarrassment for the beneficiary.

The generosity of an Alabama couple has become part of the global news cycle. A small town in the US state is honouring a man who paid off his neighbours' medicine bills for years. Hody Childress, a former US air force veteran kept it a secret until shortly before his recent death.

Hody Childress reportedly began his anonymous charitable campaign when he walked into a drug store in his hometown of Geraldine in 2012 in Alabama. There, he learned from the owner that sometimes families cannot afford to pay for their medicines.

Childress then handed the pharmacy owner $100 and told her to save it for "anyone who can’t afford their prescription," Alabama-based WVTM reported.

"Do not tell a soul that money came from me," the owner of Geraldine Drugs, Brooke Walker, recalled Childress saying, according to a Washington Post report on Thursday. "If they ask, just tell them it’s a blessing from the Lord."

Childress went back to the pharmacy, which doubles as a meeting place for many of Geraldine’s 900 residents, monthly over the next decade or so, handing Walker a $100 bill each time for the same purpose, telling the pharmacy owner to say to the beneficiaries that it was simply "a blessing from God".

He contributed thousands of dollars to his fund at a pharmacy for several years.

It was enough to help two people a month who lacked insurance or adequate health benefits to cover their prescriptions, according to Washington Post.

Once, obstructed by chronic health issues, Childress tasked his daughter Tania Nix to drop the customary $100 bill to the Geraldine Drugs.

Nix was quoted as saying by Washington Post: "I was shocked – I had no idea that he was helping people at the drug store," according to WVTM.

Nix elaborated on the conversation in an interview with the Washington Post.

"He told me he’d been carrying a $100 bill to the pharmacist in Geraldine on the first of each month, and he didn’t want to know who she’d helped with it. He just wanted to bless people with it," Nix, 58, reportedly said.

Childress died on 1 January, 2023. He is survived by his second wife, Martha Jo, two children, three stepchildren and 15 grandchildren.

Nix told those who gathered at his funeral last weekend about what her father would do at Geraldine Drugs. Word of Nix’s revelation spread around town, inspiring communities across the United States and beyond.

