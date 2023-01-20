Chinese city takes down rabbit lantern as internet finds it 'ugly'

The world of trends created within the universe of the internet never stops surprising. This time, a giant rabbit lantern was torn down in south-west China after internet users complained it was too ugly. The lantern was placed at Sanxia Square in Chongqing, a city of 30 million, to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.

"The rabbit has thick eyebrows and looks like a man with a serious expression. Is this a festive rabbit?", a user is reported to have said on messaging app WeChat.

Another WeChat user reportedly wrote: "It looks like a rabbit goblin."

In the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

"Internet users say that the rabbit lantern at the square is too embarrassing. After the complaint, we got someone to demolish it," the Sangxia Square Commercial District Management Committee told local media outlet Hongxin News, BBC reported.

But on the other side of the same coin of arguments, some people said it was not necessary to remove the lantern saying that it looked like a traditional rabbit.

In Chinese culture, the rabbit is considered a gentle animal.

Earlier this month, reports emerged saying there was backlash against one of the special stamps for the Year of the Rabbit, released by China Post earlier this month.

The stamp features a blue rabbit with red eyes which has a pen and a piece of paper. People on the internet, however, called it "evil", "scary" and "monstrous", reports said.

But according to local media, the polarising China Post stamp was sold out on the first day of sales itself.

(With inputs from agencies)

