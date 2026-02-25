/Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral wearing iconic Saudi Royal Bisht: Here's how netzines react

A video showing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo wearing a rare traditional Saudi bisht during Al Nassr’s celebrations coinciding with the Kingdom’s Founding Day has gone viral on social media. The celebration comes after the team Al Nassr reclaimed the top spot in the Roshn Saudi League with 55 points.

After the match ended, Portuguese footballer Ronaldo was handed the unique garment by a club official to wear it. Soon after wearing the traditional Saudi bisht, the AlNassr club posted the visual of the celebration on its social media platform X. The following ceremonial cloak quickly spread across different social media platforms, which sparked widespread interest in the cultural symbolism behind the attire.

WATCH:

Netzines react

Soon after the video surfaced on the social media platform X, netzines expressed their mixed opinions. One of the users said sarcastically, "AlNassr patiently waiting for Ronaldo to gift them a trophy."

The next said, “More than a player....a global ambassador. Seeing the traditional Bisht on the GOAT is a moment that will be remembered for generations.”

"Grandeur, prestige, and magnificence in their most splendid forms," another said.

The next also said, “As far as they have the money, Cristiano Ronaldo would do anything.”

Why is the rare traditional Saudi bisht unique?

The beautiful attire, known as the “Al Muallimah” bisht, is marked as one of the most prestigious forms of traditional wearing produced in Al Ahsa, in eastern Saudi Arabia. The garment is completely handmade, reflecting a centuries-old craft passed down by the kingdom's artisans through generations.

The local media reports claims that the bisht was created through the combined efforts of nine artisans and required nearly a month of uninterrupted work to finish. The garment is valued at more than 80,000 Saudi riyals (around $21,000), reflecting its elaborate craftsmanship, premium natural materials and the use of gold zari embroidery.