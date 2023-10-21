Akasa Air flight makes emergency landing after passenger says 'have bomb in my bag'

An Akasa aircraft, which was bound for Delhi and was carrying 185 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport early on Saturday (Oct 21) after a passenger made a bizarre claim of carrying a bomb in his bag.



An emergency landing was made by Pune to Delhi Akasa Air flight at 12:42 am today after the passenger claimed, “I have a bomb in my bag”. After that, the officials called a team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and the passenger's bag was checked on the flight, however, they couldn't find anything.

The airport security personnel arrested the passenger. As per an official statement released by Akasa Air, “Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 12.07 am on October 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off.”

Man under the influence of medicines, claims relative

“As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.42 a.m.,” the statement further read.

Watch | Pakistan International Airlines grounds flights as it can no longer afford fuel | World News | WION

Speaking about the incident, a police official said, “The CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control about the incident at around 2.30 am after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched. The BDDS team as well as police officers were also present there. But during the investigation, the police did not find any suspicious object there.”



The officer further stated that one of the relatives of the passenger was also travelling with him on that flight. He informed the police officials that the man had taken medicine for chest pain and was speaking nonsense under its influence. After carrying out a thorough investigation, the flight departed for Delhi from Mumbai airport around 6 a.m.



The matter is being further investigated by the Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.