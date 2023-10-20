Cathay Pacific flight en route to Japan diverted as cargo door 'found unlocked' mid-air

A Cathay Pacific Airways flight heading for Japan was forced to return to Hong Kong on Friday morning (Oct 20) when a cargo door was "found unlocked", the South China Morning Post reported. The flight was carrying more than 290 people and was scheduled to arrive in Osaka in the afternoon.

The report mentioned that a person with knowledge of the situation said that Flight CX596 was forced to return to Hong Kong International Airport at about 9.15am (local time), around 30 minutes after takeoff.

The source was quoted as saying: "A sensor's light was activated, warning the cargo door was not being properly closed. As a result, the plane had to return to Hong Kong's airport."

As quoted in the report, a spokeswoman for the Fire Services Department said that the fire engines and ambulances were put on standby at 9.28am (local time) after they received the report about the aircraft's cargo door.

They noted that despite the issue, the plane landed safely at the airport at around 9.43am (local time). No injuries were reported during the incident.

Cathay Pacific Airways divulged details about the plane as it said that they "followed the standard precautionary procedure of making a flight return to Hong Kong following a signal indication during the flight".

It added, "We notified the relevant authorities so they could be on standby in case any assistance was required. The flight safely landed at Hong Kong International Airport at 9.54am (local time)."

Arrangement of another flight

Cathay arranged another flight for the stranded passengers as they flew to their destination.

As quoted, the airline said: "During the delay, we arranged for business class customers to rest in our lounge, and provided meal vouchers to our economy class customers. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers due to this incident."

