AI porn might soon become the new thing. But will it work?

Artificial Intelligence porn is the latest to punch a hole in people's livelihood. While you would think that AI is set to take away several technical and desk jobs, surprisingly porn is also set to fall prey to it. AI porn maker is the latest in the world of technology and is threatening to replace real life porn stars in the near future.

AI porn makers are being used to generate AI porn stars that look and talk like real people and are expected to grab a massive amount of eyeballs. What's more, they might soon take over a screen near you.

A report by the Independent says that a community named Unstable Diffusion was set up last year on a group messaging platform Discord. The aim of the group was “training AI to get better at producing porn".

Experts believe that AI porn stars will have more appeal as it is possible to create a physically appealing character with a tiny waist and big breasts.

However, those involved in the business of porn aren't all that worried. “Anyone who thinks AI-generated images of hot naked women is going to ruin the OnlyFans economy for real-life women has a fundamental misunderstanding of what OnlyFans is,” OnlyFans star Laura Lux said on Twitter last month.

Also Read | Pornographic moans during live football telecast force BBC to issue an apology

“People do not subscribe to my OnlyFans because they want to see a random naked woman,” she continued. “They subscribe to my OnlyFans because they want to see ME naked specifically based on a parasocial connection formed by following me on other social media platforms.”

Many more such porn stars think that the advantage they offer over AI porn stars is that of personal connection. These start also have communities these days where the audience can interact with them. Moreover, AI will be "too perfect", taking the fun out of the entire thing given the rise in popularity of amateur videos. Several viewers these days prefer imperfect content that isn't hyper-produced.

Another such content creator, Alex Sim-Wise, told Independent that AI is already a part of a lot of stars' careers, who use it to enhance their photos and videos. “There’s a whole subsection of creators who alter their identity,” she told the Independent.

Sexologists also believe that artificial intelligence cannot replicate the complexities and nuances of human sexuality.

“I strongly doubt there ever will be the one porn that rules them all, as that’s not how our brains work when it comes to sexual fantasies and erotic images,” sexologist Ness Cooper told the Independent. “Simply put, we are all different and enjoy different things.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE