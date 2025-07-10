/Elderly couple wanted to take a cable car ride they saw in a video. Only problem, it wasn't real

Artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos are becoming dangerously real, so much so that they can deceive you into believing anything. An old couple in Malaysia was in for a rude shock when they travelled hours to a destination, dreaming of riding a scenic cable car. They had seen it in a video and were excited about the idea. They undertook a three-hour ride from Kuala Lumpur to visit the resort in Perak state, shown in the video. Upon reaching their hotel, they enquired about the cable car. To their surprise, a staff member informed them that no such attraction existed in the town, which is usually quiet with no attractions. The female staff member shared the story of the elderly couple on social media last month.

AI host interviewed people in fake video

The staff person shared that when they asked her about the cable car, she thought they were joking. They refused to believe her when she told them about the non-existence of such an attraction in the area. The couple told her it was impossible since they saw the place in a video, which showed a female reporter showing off the attraction. The video even had her interviewing other people at the site, asking them about their experience. The staff member told them that it was an AI-generated video. “Why did they do this to people?” the shocked woman asked. Also Read: Chinese man dresses as woman, films sex sessions with over 1,000 men, posts videos online

The video in question has since been taken down. It showed a female host enjoying the fun tram ride, Kuak Skyride, located in the town of Kuak Hulu in Perak. The channel name “TV Rakyat” is also visible. The woman can be seen taking a ride in the cable car, walking through the forests and enjoying the beautiful mountains. She talks to other people in the video about the Kuak attraction, who share what an exciting time they had there. The host also enjoys a meal at a restaurant in the same place. Also Read: 511 billion barrels of oil discovered in Antarctica can trigger World War. Here's how

Woman wanted to sue the AI host

After learning the truth, the elderly woman got angry and vowed to sue the woman in the video. The hotel staff member explained to her that nothing in the video was real, not even the female host. The couple was left utterly confused and disheartened after falling prey to the scam. After the incident came to light, a similar case was revealed. A man told Malaysian news outlet Says that his parents also saw the AI-generated video and spent 9,000 ringgit (US$2,120) to rent a van.