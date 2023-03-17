Afraid of breakup? Invest in 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund'

Heartbreaks break people's hearts as well as their pockets because of their distressing nature. What if you could be insured against heartbreak? Heartbreak insurance? Or you can call it the break-up insurance now that the breaking-up is more in the vogue than patching up anyway.

Heartbreak insurance is referred to a term insurance policy that aims to relieve the effects of a breakup with financial benefits, pun intended.

Lately, a person who got the benefits of heartbreak insurance shared his story online.

A Twitter user by the name of Prateek Aryan claimed he received ₹25,000 after he said his girlfriend cheated on him. Aryan added that at the beginning of their relationship, the duo decided to invest money in a fund using a joint account. The amount invested every month was ₹500.

The two purportedly decided that whoever gets cheated on will get the entire money deposited in their account.

The user wrote, "I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF)."

The tweet is going viral on the microblogging site with users reactively depicting Prateek's actions with adjectives such as 'masterstroke', ‘genius’, and 'brilliant'.

“I was looking for investment options, and this seems to have great returns, anyone up for collaboration?,” quipped a user. “HIF investments are subject to market risk, think before leave(sic),” wrote another user.

ALSO WATCH | WION Fineprint: Why more young couples are opting to be in a 'situationship'

Asked by a Twitter user what he will do with the money, Prateek said he will invest it in another relationship.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE