Inside photos and videos from Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Khan’s grand Delhi reception

On Wednesday, March 16, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and Samajwadi Party activist Fahad Ahmad hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi, the National Capital of India. Last month, Swara made her relationship with Fahad public as she announced her engagement. The couple legally registered their marriage under the special marriage act on January 6.

After hosting a slew of wedding festivities, Fahad and Swara hosted a grand wedding reception. The event was attended by some of the most prominent Bollywood personalities, and politicians.

Politician Rahul Gandhi, actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the attendees.

The newlyweds were looking stunning together in the traditional outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. For her reception, Swara wore a pink-coloured, heavily embroidered lehenga with golden, green, and silver colour work all over it. Her outfit featured a simple pink colour choli, a heavy lehenga skirt, and a long dupatta wrapped around her.



She rounded up her look with heavy jewellery, including a heavy necklace, earrings, maang tikka, and rings. She kept her hair open and her makeup was simple with bold eyeliner and smoky eye shadow. Meanwhile, Fahad was looking handsome in the golden and cream colour sherwani.



The photos and videos from the ceremony are all over the internet - check the photos and videos here:

The couple hosted a slew of wedding functions in Delhi, starting from their haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi and sangeet.



Swara has shared multiple photos and videos from the wedding celebration. Recently, the actress dropped a bunch of pictures from Qawali night. In the photos, Swara looked outstanding in the dark colour velvet suit with golden embroidery.

The 'Tanu weds Manu' actress announced her engagement to political activist Fahad Ahmad on February 16, The actress shared a montage video featuring some adorable moments of the couple together.