/A billion-dollar Christmas: Arkansas player wins $1.87bn Powerball prize

A lottery ticket bought in Arkansas has turned its owner into an overnight billionaire after clinching a staggering $1.87 billion Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve, one of the largest wins in US lottery history. Powerball confirmed the prize is the second-largest jackpot ever awarded in the country, instantly placing the unnamed winner among America’s ultra-wealthy. While the winner’s identity has not been disclosed, officials revealed the winning combination: 4, 25, 31, 52 and 59, with the red Powerball number 19 and a Power Play of 2.

The Christmas Eve draw produced several other big winners as well. Eight tickets matched all five white balls, sold across California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Two New York tickets earned $1 million prizes. In addition, 114 tickets won $50,000 each, while 31 others secured payouts of $100,000. Calling the win “truly life-altering,” Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn congratulated the winner and thanked participants nationwide, noting that lottery ticket sales contribute to public programs and services.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Powerball says players have a 1-in-24.9 chance of winning any prize, but the odds of hitting the jackpot remain astronomically slim at 1 in 292.2 million. The Arkansas winner must now decide how to receive the money, either through annual payments spread over 30 years or by opting for an immediate lump sum. The cash option would total $834.9 million before taxes, while the annuity would deliver the full advertised amount over time.

If the annuity route is chosen, the winner’s wealth would surpass that of several global celebrities. Forbes estimates Bruce Springsteen’s net worth at $1.2 billion, Rihanna’s at $1.4 billion, and Taylor Swift’s fortune at around $1.6 billion. The jackpot would also edge past Kim Kardashian’s estimated $1.7 billion net worth, though it would still fall short of Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan, whose fortunes exceed $3 billion.