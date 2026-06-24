/A 79-year-old requested Eli Lilly's new obesity drug, and some think it is Donald Trump

A report claims that US President Donald Trump has gained premature access to a weight loss drug by Eli Lilly. Retatrutide is a powerful new drug from the pharmaceutical company and is not available to the general public yet. However, STAT reported on Tuesday that a 79-year-old man has received access to the obesity drug through the Food and Drug Administration’s “compassionate use” program. People with serious or life-threatening medical issues are allowed access to experimental drugs as part of the program. While the report did not name the person, the report suggests it is likely someone with exceptional contacts.

Was the obesity drug for Trump? White House said this

Ranganath Muniyappa, a senior clinician at the National Institutes of Health, requested the drug for the patient in April. It was acquired for a diagnosis of refractory obesity with obstructive sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension. It is characterised by high blood pressure in the lungs and is life-threatening. Top health officials reportedly attended to the request. STAT reached out to the WHite House to ask whether President Trump was the person the drug was requested for. It stated that White House spokesperson Kush Desai did not deny and referred STAT to the Department of Health and Human Services.

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White House referred to the health memo, but the disease is not mentioned there

Desai told STAT to take a look at Trump's latest health evaluation report when asked if he had sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension, claiming it mentioned that in there. However, the medical report does not say anything about the condition. When the outlet reached out to the HHS for the request for retatrutide and the identity of the patient, HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard simply talked about the program. “Each request is reviewed on a case-by-case basis based on the clinical circumstances and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.”

Desai then stated on X while responding to STAT that the application was “not for the president.” The outlet said it contacted several federal agencies on Monday, but no one provided a direct and clear answer. The outlet reported quoting sources that the mystery patient previously took tirzepatide but experienced only moderate weight loss. Notably, Trump weighs nearly 108 kilograms and is termed overweight based on his height of 6 feet and 3 inches.