/Donald Trump's medical checkup involved 22 doctors, setting a White House record

US President Donald Trump, who is about to celebrate his 80th birthday on June 14, 2026, has set a new record. On Sunday, May 26, he was in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, where he had undergone a checkup for three hours and was examined by a record-breaking 22 medical specialists, an increase from the 14 specialists last time. "We have nothing to hide," said an official to the Washington Post.

White House official said that among the doctors their were prominent doctors and experts affiliated with Harvard University and Duke University. For comparison, previous US President George HW Bush had 5 specialists checking him in 1989, while his son George W Bush showed his checking was done by 12. According to White House, all of these 22 doctors were not specialists, but some of them were generalists, and the large team reflected a complete preventive evaluation.

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Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, said that he was in “excellent health” with fully sound cardiac, pulmonary, and neurological functions. The White House Officials termed this as a regular executive-level check-up. "The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care," said the White House in a statement.

According to White House reports, Trump was examined by 11 specialists in his 2019 checkup and 14 specialists in his 2025 checkup. Trump, just after completing the check-up, wrote in a Truth Social post, “Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre…Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.” Trump called the trip “a 6-month physical,” while Barbarella described it on official documents as his “annual physical examination.”

Trump had shown a visible pattern of cognitive decline, like ‘zigzag’ walks, falling asleep frequently, marks on his hands and swollen ankles, etc. White House defended the marks on his hands by calling them from preventive aspirin use, while the swollen ankle was chronic venous insufficiency. Public polling shows 59 per cent doubt Trump’s mental acuity and 55 per cent question his physical health, figures that could impact his political capital ahead of the midterm in November.