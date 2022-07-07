76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton goes up for sale

A massive skeleton of Gorgosaurus will be up for auction, as per the statement made by the auction house Sotheby’s in New York on July 28. Some 76 years ago, this relative of Tyrannosaurus rex roamed around the earth. The skeleton is 10 feet tall by 22 feet long, sold at an auction for the first time, the auction house tweeted on Tuesday (July 5). As per Sotheby, this is the only specimen of the Gorgosaurus skeleton that is available for a private ownership because of all other ones are in museum collections, reported by CBS news.

During the late Cretaceous period, the Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada. According to the CBS news, it predated the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

Some people believe the Gorgosaurus are one of the most terrifying carnivores to have ever roamed the earth. According to the auction house Sotheby, the Gorgosaurus specimen was first discovered in the year 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana.

The fossil is valued between $5 million to $8 million as per the auction house’s estimate. This auction will highlight rich and natural history on earth.

The auction house’s global head of science and popular culture Cassandra Hatton said, “In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton.”

(With inputs from agencies)

