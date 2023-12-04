60th time’s the charm: Learner driver in UK takes record-breaking number of attempts to pass theory test

A learner driver in England’s Worcestershire county failed his theory test 59 times before finally passing it, reported the British media citing the AA Driving School. The person, who was not named, reportedly spent around $1,748 (£1,380) and 60 hours on the hour-long test.

The person who took the tests at a centre in Redditch, Worcestershire reportedly passed after taking the test 59 times and set the record for the most attempts ever made in the United Kingdom.

‘It’s a tough test’

Speaking about the difficulty of the theory test Camilla Benitz, managing director of AA Driving School said, “There’s no doubt it’s a tough test and these learners’ commitment to passing is amazing. But with the right tools, it really shouldn’t need to cost this much to be successful.”

“Nerves can undoubtedly play a part, as well as making sure you understand what the test will involve before you get there,” said Benitz, as quoted by the Guardian.

The driving school has also launched an app helping learners prepare for the test.

“It’s quite easy to underestimate the theory test and assume that you’ll be able to pass without any effort at all but that’s not the case. Revision is the key to success. Apps like ours can really help,” the AA Driving chief said.

The record-setting 59 times was close to the someone who failed 57 times before passing in Hull, East Yorkshire, reported news agency PA. While another person in Guildford, Surrey clocked up 55 unsuccessful attempts.

Data by the UK’s Department for Transport shows that the passing rate for theory tests has dropped from 65 per cent in the financial year 2007-08 to 44 per cent in 2022-23.

What’s the process for drivers in UK?

In the UK, learner drivers have to pass the theory test before they can appear for the practical driving test.

The hour-long theory test costs around $29 (£23) and is made up of 50 multiple-choice questions which include highway code and guidance on driving skills.

The candidates have to answer at least 43 questions correctly in order to pass. People who fail the theory test have to wait at least three days before taking it again.