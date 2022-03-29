52% Americans say they had contracted the virus: Poll

According to a poll, 52 per cent of Americans have said they had contacted coronavirus.

The poll conducted by Monmouth University said at least 4 in 10 Americans said they either tested positive for the virus or were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Interestingly, at least 10 per cent people said that although they were not diagnosed with the virus but they knew they had the virus.

A poll conducted last year by Pew Research Centre showed at least 30 per cent had contracted the virus or were “pretty sure” they had the virus.

The Monmouth poll showed 57 per cent of Republicans said had contracted the virus compared to 38 per cent of Democrats.

Amid the Omicron wave in the US, Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) had stated, "It's hard to process what's actually happening with now, which is most people are going to get COVID."

In January, the United States was averaging 680,000 daily coronavirus cases. The US is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 79,995,690 coronavirus cases in the last two years including 977,913 deaths since the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

Meanwhile, US officials say the virus cases have been rising in the northeastern United States with the BA.2 coronavirus variant becoming the dominant strain in the country.

The United States is currently reporting 28,600 coronavirus cases per day along with 900 daily deaths worrying health officials as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky warned of signs of a new wave.

US health officials have said BA.2 variant currently accounts for 35 per cent of coronavirus cases in the country.

