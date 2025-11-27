/2,300ft newly discovered killer 'twilight' asteroid near the Sun could kill billions

An astronomer has discovered an asteroid that can cause a catastrophic impact on a continental scale in the near future. This space rock is only the 39th in a group of near-Earth asteroids, known as Atiras, that orbit entirely within Earth's orbit. The problem with them is that they hide in the Sun's glare, which makes them hard to detect. 2025 SC79 was discovered by a scientist at the Carnegie Institute for Science in September. It has an extremely short orbital period as it completes a trip around the Sun in only 128 days. 2025 SC79 has the third-shortest orbital period of any asteroid and is also the second known object with an orbit entirely within Venus' orbit. It also crosses Mercury's orbit, the closest planet to the Sun, which completes an orbit in 88 days.

Most killer asteroids are invisible

The close distance to Earth is what makes such asteroids harder to discover. This also means that the Sun's glare drowns them out, making detection even harder. The failure to find these asteroids could one day lead to a catastrophic event on Earth. 2025 SC79 was discovered by Scott S. Sheppard using the Dark Energy Camera on the National Science Foundation’s Blanco 4-meter telescope, which is tasked with searching for killer asteroids. The newly discovered space rock is 2,300 ft in diameter, and if it ever crosses paths with Earth, mass destruction is inevitable, as it could kill billions of humans and animals. The NSF’s Gemini telescope and Carnegie Science’s Magellan telescopes confirmed the finding.

“The most dangerous asteroids are the most difficult to detect,” Sheppard explained in a press release. He says most asteroids are discovered during nighttime, but not Atiras or other asteroids that lurk near the Sun. They can only be observed during twilight. "If these ‘twilight’ asteroids approach Earth, they could pose serious impact hazards," Sheppard said. Further analysis of the killer rock will have to wait as it is due to disappear behind the Sun soon. Scientists are waiting to probe its composition and origin, as it is possible it was kicked out of the asteroid belt.

