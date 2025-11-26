/Another study claims signals at heart of Milky Way triggered by dark matter

A scientist has claimed that he might have stumbled upon the first evidence for dark matter, and it has been seen right here in our galaxy. Professor Tomonori Totani, an astrophysicist at the University of Tokyo, says gamma rays emanating from the centre of the Milky Way carry signs of dark matter. This mysterious invisible force is believed to form a web around galaxies and has existed merely in theory for decades. It has never been directly observed. In the 1930s, Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky first postulated the presence of dark matter, noting that distant galaxies with lesser mass appeared to be spinning faster. He said this was because of a cosmic object exerting gravitational pull on the galaxies. It isn't visible because it neither emits nor absorbs light.

“This could be a crucial breakthrough in unravelling the nature of dark matter,” said Professor Tomonori Totani. The study was published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics. The research was based on the theory that dark matter is made from massive particles that do not interact well with each other. This is why they are also known as wimps. They are heavier than the protons found inside atoms, but there is a lack of interaction with normal matter. A collision between two wimps can annihilate each of them, triggering other particles and a burst of gamma rays.

Also Read: Eerie glow at the centre of Milky Way could reveal a cosmic giant never seen before

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Totani analysed data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, which can detect the highest-energy light in the electromagnetic spectrum. The pattern of gamma rays seen appeared to match the shape of the dark matter halo spreading out in a sphere from the centre of the Milky Way. Totani told The Guardian this "closely matches the properties of gamma-ray radiation predicted to be emitted by dark matter."

More research on dark matter needed

However, Totani clarified that more research is needed to rule out other processes that could be responsible for the signals. He says that the detection of gamma rays with the same spectrum from other regions of space, such as dwarf galaxies, will nail down his finding. In October 2025, researchers from Johns Hopkins University and the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics had proposed the exact claim about dark matter being present at the centre of Milky Way.