$2 lottery ticket in Maine wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

A record jackpot-winning ticket of at least $1.35 billion, the second-largest jackpot in the history of the United States, was sold in the northern state of Maine.

As per a Reuters report, the winning ticket with the one billion plus jackpot cost only $2 and it matched all six numbers. It was sold at the Hometown Gas & Grill convenience store in Lebanon, Maine.

Reuters reports that the winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61. The power ball was 14.

14 other tickets matched all five numbers to win the lottery’s second-tier prize of $1 million.

The ticket holder, who is yet to be identified, has the choice of a lump-sum payment of $723.5 million or an annual payout over 30 years.

Al-Jazeera reports that the winner overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, to claim the jackpot that even after three months had remained unclaimed.

Reportedly, this is Maine’s first-ever Mega Millions jackpot.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” said Ohio Lottery director Pat McDonald, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium.

“It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history,” he added.

About half of the lottery proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remain in the state where the ticket was sold. As per Reuters, this money is then used to support lottery beneficiaries, such as education or public employee pensions and retailer commissions.

