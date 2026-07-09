/13,123 feet below Atlantic, in the Doldrums, an eerie creature is seen for the first time

Scientists have for the first time captured a haunting portion of the Atlantic Ocean spanning 60,000 square kilometres, about the size of Lake Michigan. The Doldrums Megatransform and Fracture Zone consists of tectonic fractures where Earth's crust is being reshaped constantly. At a depth of 13,123 feet, they discovered in this twilight zone two never-before-seen hydrothermal fields. These are regions on the seafloor from which heat and chemicals seep into the ocean from inside Earth, creating the perfect conditions for life to thrive. This region was teeming with shrimps, crabs and anemones, along with a barreleye fish seen for the very first time.

First-ever sighting of the Barreleye fish

The discovery was made by researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute. The fish belongs to a species named Winteria telescope and was seen at a depth of 2,300 feet, filmed for the first time in its natural habitat. Barreleye fish gets its name from the way its eyes are arranged - two tubular eyes capped with light-sensitive lenses. The interesting part is that they got to see the transparent, fluid-filled dome of the head inside which the eyes are located. Since this dome is extremely delicate, it collapses when the fish is removed from the sea. Hence, humans had never really seen this feature of the Barreleye fish.

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Creepiest resident of the deep sea

At 12,000 feet, they found the bigfin squid, belonging to the genus Magnapinna. It is one of the eeriest creatures residing in the deepest portion of the ocean. Scientists used the remotely controlled underwater vehicle SuBastian and the autonomous underwater vehicle The Childlike Empress from the deck of the research vessel Falkor (too) to peer deep into the Atlantic Ocean. Marine scientist Aaron Micallef of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California led the team in this endeavour.