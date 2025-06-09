/'You just f***ing shot the reporter!': Australian journalist shot at while covering LA protest | WATCH



An Australian journalist was shot at with a rubber bullet while she was covering the anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles. A video circulated on social media showed the journalist and 9News reporter, Lauren Tomasi, was at the site of the protest and reporting about the ground situation when she was hit by a bullet on her leg on camera on Sunday (June 8).

In the viral clip, Tomasi can be heard saying that "after hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA".

“You just f***ing shot the reporter!” a bystander was heard yelling in the video.

Someone asked her if she was okay, to which she replied, “I'm good.”



The news agency issued a statement saying, "This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information.”

What’s happening in LA?

Los Angeles has become the epicentre of major anti-ICE protests following a series of large-scale immigration raids by federal agents across the city.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the streets of LA on Saturday (June 7) to curb the “lawlessness”.

‘Hit a cop, you’re going to jail’

Donald Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel issued a stark warning to protesters in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying anyone who hits a cop will be “going to jail.”

“Hit a cop, you’re going to jail… doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we FBI, will,” Patel said in a post on the social media platform X.