/'This man makes...': Danish influencer confuses Amitabh Bachchan with papad maker, netizens react

A recent social media video shared by a Danish influencer, Frederikke, stormed the internet with hilarious comments and witty reactions. In the viral video, Frederikke shared her experience of trying papadum, a famous Indian snack. She had bought the snack during her last trip to Nepal. The video caught attention after she was unable to recognise the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan - whose photo was on the packet of the product. She called the actor a "papad maker" in the video.

"This man makes the best papadum I've ever had," she said in the shared video. The influencer is popular as 'Bhukkad bidesi' on the social media platform Instagram. In the viral video, Frederikke can be seen enjoying the moong dal papad by the brand Bikaji and appreciating its taste.

She further shared that she had bought this packet of papad during her last trip to Nepal and brought it back with her to Copenhagen, Denmark. Unaware of the image of the iconic actor on the packet, she asserted that she is running out of stock of the snack in Copenhagen and that she wants to know the man on the packaging.

"Who is this man - and why does he make the BEST papadum I've ever had?! I'm running low...if anyone knows where to get this legendary papad guy, please help," she said in the video clip.

'He also used to give me polio drops'

Since the confusion occurred, the internet is flooded with humorous reactions from Indian users to this viral

social media video.

“He also used to give me polio drops. I am alive today because of him,” a user wrote.

"He also used to grow basmati rice at India Gate, New Delhi," another user commented.

Several users also mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the comment section saying, “His daughter-in-law makes the best hair dye and anti-ageing cream called L’Oréal.”

Another user reacted, “He learnt it from his wife.. makes great papadam out of paparazzi.”

In response to the comments, Frederikke made another soft, humorous video mimicking the actor in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati.