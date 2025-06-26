/'The daddy thing, I didn't...': Embarrassed NATO chief Rutte backtracks on calling Trump 'daddy'

NATO chief Mark Rutte's "daddy" remark at the summit in The Hague went viral and raised eyebrows. Following the reaction, he has been forced to backtrack. Rutte apparently called US President Donald Trump "daddy" while commenting on the Iran-Israel war. He was backing Trump's use of the F word in reference to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing," Trump said. The two met later, and on Wednesday, Rutte said, "Daddy has to use strong language" on the matter of the Iran-Israel conflict so that things can be sorted out. Trump agreed to Rutte's comments.

"You have to use strong language. Every once in a while, you have to use a certain word," the president said.However, this did not go down well with anyone in the world, and Rutte started facing backlash for using the word "daddy" for Trump.

Rutte was forced to defend his words, saying, "The daddy thing, I didn't call [Trump] daddy, what I said, is that sometimes... In Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, "hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?"And I said, "that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'hey, are you still staying with the family'"? So in that sense, I use daddy, not that I was calling President Trump daddy," Rutte said, Daily Mail reported.

“Like two kids in the schoolyard”

While meeting Rutte, Trump said that the Iran-Israel ceasefire will hold.'They're not going to be fighting each other, they've had it. Like two kids in the schoolyard, they fight like hell, you can't stop them. Let them fight for two or three minutes, then it's easy to stop them," Trump said. Rutte chimed in with the "daddy" comment.

Meanwhile, Trump was asked at the concluding press conference about being called "daddy" by Rutte. He said, "No, he likes me, I think he likes me! If he doesn't, I'll let you know and I'll come back and I'll hit him hard, OK?" "He did it veryaffectionately, though. 'Daddy, you're my daddy,"' the president smiled and said.