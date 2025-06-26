Donald Trump shared an exchange he had with a Ukrainian journalist whose husband is a soldier and is fighting in the war against Russia. At the NATO Summit, BBC Ukraine correspondent Myroslava Petsa asked the president whether the US would give Ukraine Patriot missiles. She informed him that ever since the war broke out, she has been staying in Warsaw, Poland, with her kids, while her husband is fighting the war against Moscow. This jolted Trump, who said, "That’s rough". At the end of the NATO Summit in The Hague, BBC Ukraine correspondent Myroslava Petsa asked Trump at the press conference, "whether or not the US is ready to sell anti-air missile systems to Ukraine."

After Trump pointed at her to ask a question, he asked, "Where are you from?" "I'm from Ukraine," the woman said, and asked about the Patriot missiles, saying that "Russia has been pounding Ukraine really heavily right now."

Trump asked the reporter, "Are you living yourself now in Ukraine?" She said, "My husband is there," to which a visibly moved Trump interjected, "Wow. I can see you're … you know, it's amazing."

The woman said, "Me with the kids, I'm in Warsaw, actually, because he wanted me to."

"Is your husband a soldier?" Trump asked. The woman responded, "He is."

"He is there now, wow. That's rough stuff. And you are living here?", "In Warsaw," the woman says.

"Let me just tell you, they do want to have the anti-missile missile, as we call it. You know, they're very hard to get. We need them too. We were supplying them to Israel, and they're very effective. 100% effective. Hard to believe how effective," Trump tells the reporter.

"That's a very good question. And I wish you a lot of luck. I mean, I can see that it's very upsetting to you. Say hello to your husband, OK," Trump says at the end of the conversation.

Trump was quite aggressive towards the other journalists at the conference. His empathetic exchange with the Ukrainian journalist was definitely one of the highlights of the day.

Earlier in the day, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit and suggested that an increase in spending by the trans-Atlantic alliance could help prevent future Russian aggression against its other neighbours. Trump has been upset with Putin for not ending the war. Last month, Moscow hit Ukraine with a barrage of 300 drone and missile attacks, which prompted Trump to lash out at him, calling him "crazy."