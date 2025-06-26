/Trade talks to stop India-Pak war: Trump blows his own trumpet at NATO Summit

Yet again, US President Donald Trump reiterated that he ended a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. At the NATO Summit in The Hague, Trump said that he stopped the war by threatening to withhold trade deals with the two countries. He also highlighted how a couple of calls on trade led to the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations. While speaking to reporters in the Netherlands, he said, "I said if you're going to go fighting each other, we're not doing any trade deal.”



“I got them to reason, and I said, we're not doing a trade deal if you're going to fight. They said, no, I want to do the trade deal,” he added. India has clarified that it was a telephonic conversation between DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations on May 10 that paused the cross-border fighting, which was triggered by the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.



Trump added, “We stopped the nuclear war.”



The ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan came after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam orchestrated by Pakistani terrorists. Islamabad’s inaction against the terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK led to New Delhi planning precision strikes.



And recently, in a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, this was discussed.