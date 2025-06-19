/After phone call with PM Modi, Trump reveals reason for inviting Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir to White House

First, a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and then US President Donald Trump scheduled lunch with the Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir to the White House. This meeting comes after the role of mediation that Trump assumed when India and Pakistan were embroiled in cross-border fighting earlier in May.



A conflict that erupted at the dastardly terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives in Kashmir. In retaliation and prolonged inaction against terrorism, New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to target terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK.



While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "The reason I had him (Asim Munir) here was to thank him for not going into war and ending the war.”

He continued, “They were both here, I was with Modi a few weeks ago. They are very smart people and decided not to keep going with that war. That could have been a nuclear one, as those are two nuclear powers… big big nuclear powers. They decided, and I was honoured to meet him."



“As you know, PM Modi just left (for India), little while ago. We are working for a trade deal with India, Pakistan.”



Talking about the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, he added, “They (Pakistan) know both Iran and Israel, maybe they know Iran better.” This statement probably comes as a reflection of thoughts pointing to the proximity as both Iran and Pakistan share an international border.