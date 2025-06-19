'Two very smart people decided': Trump for first time steps aside from taking credit of Indo-Pak ceasefire

Ever since India and Pakistan ended their conflict on May 12 after Operation Sindoor launched by New Delhi against Pakistan for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that India claims had links to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has taken credit for brokering peace between the two countries.

However, for the first time the US President said Wednesday that two “very smart” leaders of India and Pakistan “decided” not to continue the conflict.

The remarks were made by Trump after he hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, for lunch at the White House.

He thanked both, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Asim Munir for the ceasefire and called them “very smart people". He also said US is working on a trade deal with both the countries.

“The reason I had him here, I want to thank him for not going into the war, ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago, and we're working on a trade deal with India. We're working on a trade deal with Pakistan,” Trump was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“They were both here, but I was with Modi a few weeks ago. He was here actually, but now we speak to him. And I'm so happy that two smart people, plus you know, people on their staff too, but two smart people, two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war. That could have been a nuclear war. Those are two nuclear powers, big ones, big, big nuclear powers, and they decided that,” he added.

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir was invited for a meeting with the US President after he called for a Nobel Prize for Trump for "ending India-Pakistan conflict".