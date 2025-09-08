/'Stupid mistake' costs British student her freedom: 23-year-old jailed for life in Dubai

A young British law student has been jailed for life in Dubai after what her family describes as a ‘terrible mistake’. Mia O’Brien, 23, from Liverpool, is being held in the city’s central prison after a Dubai court handed her a life sentence. Her mother, Danielle McKenna, 46, said she has not been able to see her daughter since October last year and described the ordeal as “devastating.”

McKenna, who previously set up a fundraiser to help her daughter before it was taken down, wrote that Mia had fallen in with the wrong group of people. “She’s just a young girl who made a very foolish mistake, and now she is facing the consequences,” she said. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed that the fundraiser was removed for breaching its rules, which prohibit raising money for the legal defence of certain criminal charges.

Strict penalties in UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, a life sentence usually means between 15 and 25 years in prison. Such punishments are most often linked to serious offences including drug-related crimes, murder, human trafficking, and terrorism charges.

While Mia’s family has not publicly disclosed the exact offence, British media reports claim she was arrested in October after being caught with 50 grams of a Class A drug worth around £2,500 (about ₹3 lakh).

Mia is inside Dubai’s Central Prison, a facility long criticised for its harsh environment marked by overcrowding, violence, and poor living standards. Past accounts from inmates describe incidents of sexual assault and confessions extracted through torture. Cells built for three or four people are crammed with up to twenty, forcing some prisoners to even share beds. Privacy is virtually nonexistent.