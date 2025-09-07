/Cancer immunotherapy breakthrough: Russian vaccine Enteromix demonstrates 100 per cent efficacy in trials, ready for rollout

In what could turn out to be a boon for cancer patients, A mRNA-based vaccine has been developed that has demonstrated 100% efficacy and safety in clinical trials. The Enteromix vaccine helped patients with large tumours by reducing their size and destroying the cancer.

According to Russia Today (RT) the vaccine is now only awaiting a final approval from the Ministry of Health for its rollout.

All about the vaccine development

Developed by Russia, Enteromix is the first cancer vaccine based on the same mRNA technology platform successfully deployed in COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine, a next-generation immunotherapy solution is designed to specifically target and eliminate cancer cells with precision - giving new hope to millions of cancer patients globally.

Enteromix is a intramuscular injection and has already entered early clinical use at several oncology centers in Russia.

Notably, the vaccine is a tailored approach to cancer therapy unlike the traditional approach of chemotherapy or radiation, as it is personalised for each patient.

Another important aspect of the vaccine is that it did not report any serious side effects during trial on patients.

The Russian Ministry of Health’s National Medical Research Radiological Centre in collaboration with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (EIMB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) has developed the drug.

Who can benefit from Enteromix ?

Patients with lung, breast, colorectal, or pancreatic cancers can also benefit from it. High-risk patients with hereditary cancer syndromes (e.g., BRCA1/2) and those with chemotherapy-resistant cancers can take the vaccine.

Immunocompromised patients unable to tolerate traditional therapies are other group of people who can look towards the vaccine for treatment.