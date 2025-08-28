/'Must have ability to work 24/7': Indian billionaire reignites work-life balance debate

Igniting the debate around work-life balance, Sunny Varkey, the Indian-born chairman of Dubai-based GEMS Education said that one must ‘literally’ have the ability to work 24/7 to achieve success. In a conversation with Emirati podcaster Anas Bukhash, Varkey opined that success can't be achieved if a person works eight to nine hours like any regular person. While he suggested that one must try to achieve work-life balance, he also contrasted his own statements by saying that it would be difficult to maintain both success and work-life balance. He also added that he works almost 24/7 as nothing in today's world comes ‘free hand’.

“If I work eight hours like everybody else, I won’t be successful. One must have the passion, and then you must have the ability to literally work 24/7 to achieve success. I worked almost 24/7. Today, I work 24/7, literally. And the team works with me on the same level and same pace…Somebody has to work hard to achieve things. Nobody gives you a free hand in today’s world, nobody.. You have to work hard, but sometimes it’s difficult to have a work-life balance,” the billionaire stated.

Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hour work week’ pitch

Back in 2023, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy commented on India's low work productivity and pitched that Indian youth should work for ‘70 hours a week’ to catch up with the world. This meant, he elaborated that India's youth will have to work 12 hours a day in order to compete with countries like China. “This is my country. I’d like to work 70 hours a week,” he stated during a podcast with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai. Recently, Murthy clarified that choosing a 70-hour workweek is a personal choice, not something to impose on others. "These are not issues that should be debated... one can introspect on… and do whatever they want," he remarked.

L&T Chairman's ‘how long can you stare at your wife’ remark

Days after Murthy suggested a 70-hour work week, a video of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman N Subrahmanyan speaking at a conference about a 90-hour work week went viral. Subrahmanyan suggested employees should work 90 hours a week, adding a controversial statement taht he would be happy if Sundays could also be a working day. "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working. Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too," Subhrahmanyan had said.