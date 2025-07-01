/Infosys new work policy differs with Narayana Murthy’s 70 hour work pitch, advocates employee health

Infosys, one of the largest IT firms in India, has launched a new work policy that prioritises the health and well-being of its employees over long working hours. The new internal policy on ‘work-life balance’ is in contrast with Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work pitch. The company is urging its employees to take care of their physical and mental health and stick to the standard working hours, even if they are working remotely.

Following the policy, the HR team of the company sends personalised emails if any employee exceeds the work duration. The policy is in contrast with the statement made by co-founder Narayana Murthy last year when he advocated for a 70-hour work pitch and urged the youth of India to work hard.

HR sends emails if employees work long hours

The regular working schedule is 9.15 hours a day, 5 days a week, even when working from home. The HR team tracks the logged-in hours of the employees working remotely and sends individual emails, reminding them to adhere to the schedule and focus on their health. The email includes details like working hours, total logged-in hours, and average daily hours.

“We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger,” an employee told the Economic Times.

‘Policy emphasises employees’ better health and professional longevity’

Infosys claims that this policy emphasises employees’ better health and professional longevity.

“While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success,” said an HR communication.

“Take regular breaks during your workday; Let your manager know if you are feeling overwhelmed or need support with reviewing priorities. Speak to your manager about delegating tasks or redistributing some responsibilities as appropriate; Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible,” read an email.

Infosys has revised its policy after adopting a hybrid work culture in November 2023. As per the new policy, the employees are required to work from the office for at least 10 days each month. The company took the initiative amid the growing health concerns, especially among young professionals, that make them vulnerable to stress and health-related issues.

Narayana Murthy batted for 70-hour work, urged youth to work hard

The policy is in contrast with the statement made by co-founder Narayana Murthy last year when he advocated for a 70-hour work pitch and urged the youth of India to work hard. “We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free rations. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?” Murthy said at the centenary celebrations of the Indian Chambers of Commerce in Kolkata in December 2024.

Later on, he also stated that he did not believe in the concept of ‘work-life balance’ and emphasised putting rigorous effort into achieving success.