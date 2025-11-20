/‘Looks like Delhi’: Dense fog engulfs Dubai, Burj Khalifa 'missing’ trends online

A dense fog engulfed several parts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday (Nov 20), causing severely reduced visibility across cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued red and yellow alerts. Many took to social media to share visuals of the sudden change in weather, including Indians who posted videos from Dubai.

Issuing warnings of reduced visibility, Dubai Police in a social media post on X said, “Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in #Dubai.”

In a post on the official X profile, Abu Dhabi Police Department said, “#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely.”

Top areas like Zayed International Airport and Al Qudra were among the locations most affected. Media reports highlighted significant disruption to early morning commuters. The event reminded the City of its vulnerability to weather phenomena.

The dense fog drew immediate and witty reactions from people online, with one user posting a video joking that the Burj Khalifa was "missing." Another user jokingly suggested that it seems the world's tallest building appeared to be "sleeping."

Many Indians took the occasion to draw parallels with Winters in the national capital. A post that went viral on X stated, “Dubai aaj Dilli ho rakha hai,” meaning Dubai has become like Delhi today.