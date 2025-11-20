/Delhi-NCR air quality touches 400-mark despite GRAP III restrictions

The air quality in the national capital stayed “very poor” for the seventh day in a row on Thursday (Nov 20), even though Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is already in force across Delhi and the NCR. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated that Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 399. In the NCR region, Ghaziabad was the most polluted city with an AQI of 427 (severe). Noida also recorded a severe AQI of 408, while Greater Noida had 395, which falls under very poor category. Faridabad had the lowest AQI in the NCR at 266 (poor), and Gurugram recorded 302 (very poor).

On Wednesday (Nov 19) morning, 18 stations were already in the severe range, a level of pollution that can harm even healthy people.

Also Read - Fed up with being harassed by his teachers, Class 10 boy jumps to death in Delhi

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System, air pollution is expected to get worse and may stay in the very poor to severe range for the upcoming next six days.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) today

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), many parts of the city showed very poor to severe air pollution levels. Several areas recorded extremely high Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers - Anand Vihar (427), RK Puram (424), Punjabi Bagh (441), Mundka (441), Jahangirpuri (453), Burari Crossing (410) and Bawana (443) were among the 21 stations with severe air quality.

Also Read - Meta takes down viral video of Delhi suicide bomber from all platforms

How is the government trying to control pollution?

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has put Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into effect across the National Capital Region.