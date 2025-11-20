/Fed up with being harassed and mocked by his teachers, Class 10 boy jumps to death in Delhi

A Class 10 student of a Delhi school jumped to his death from a Metro station, claiming harassment and abuse by his teachers and principal. The 16-year-old left behind a suicide note in which he apologised to his mother for the grave step. "Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu (Sorry mummy, I have broken your heart many times and this is the last time I am doing it now. This is how the teachers in the school are, what do I say?)" His father has filed a case, accusing three teachers and the school's principal of mentally harassing to such an extent that he was forced to take his own life. The boy named the teachers and the principal in the note, saying that his last wish is for action to be taken against them so that no other child has to go through it.

The FIR states the boy's father as saying that his son left for school at 7:14 am. At 2:45 pm, he received a call informing him that his son was lying injured near the Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi. He asked the person to take him to BL Kapoor hospital, where he was declared dead. He had left the phone number in his bag, asking anyone who finds it to contact his family.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How teachers mocked and harassed the boy

The father says his son's friend had told him that a teacher was harassing and threatening his son for the last four days, telling him that he would be thrown out of the school. A teacher even pushed him one time. During a dramatics class, the father said a teacher insulted and mocked his son, and reprimanded him for "overacting." The boy started crying, but the teacher was not bothered by it and told him he could cry as much as he wanted. The principal was present when all this happened, but didn't stop the teachers.

Parents had complained about the harassment but no action was taken