/'I’m not really feeling it': Pilot praised for aborting flight because of a gut feeling

An aviation incident from 2024 is going viral because of the pilot's judgment in choosing what is right for his passengers. In April last year, an American Airlines pilot refused to fly a plane from Los Angeles to Honolulu because of a gut feeling. A TikTok video has garnered over two million views, showing the captain addressing the passengers about his decision. The Airbus A321neo had already faced delays because of engine issues. Maintenance checked the plane and cleared it for takeoff. However, the plane still faced some issues, but the on-ground engineers gave it the go-ahead. The pilot stepped in and announced that he was not just feeling right about it as the second engine’s oil pressure was “trending upwards”. Besides, a fuel system filter needed to be replaced after the plane reached Honolulu. “They said the plane is good to go, but I’m not really feeling it,” the pilot can be heard saying. “I’m not going to leave the ground if I’m not completely certain that we have an airworthy aircraft.”

Captain praised for trusting his gut feeling

He also apologised to the passengers and said, "I hate to do this to you, but this is one of those tough calls that I have to make." The captain is now winning praise for refusing to fly the plane for safety reasons based on his gut feeling. Users applauded the pilot, with one of them saying, "he probably prevented a disaster," while another added, "I’d rather hear ‘I’m not leaving the ground’ than ‘brace for impact into the ocean.’" The flight would have taken five hours to reach Honolulu from Los Angeles, travelling a trans-Pacific route that offers no options for diversions. Recently, flights all over the world have been marred by technical issues. In July 2025, a Japan Airlines Boeing 737 suddenly plummeted nearly 26,000 feet, giving passengers the scare of their lives. Passengers recalled hearing a loud boom, after which oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling within seconds.

