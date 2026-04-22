/'Feable', 'Politices' and 'Dicussed': Typos surface in Kash Patel's $250M defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic

A defamation lawsuit filed by Kash Patel against The Atlantic is drawing attention not only for its allegations but also for multiple spelling and editing errors within the document itself. The 19-page complaint, submitted on Monday in federal court in Washington, DC, accuses the publication and one of its reporters of knowingly publishing false and defamatory claims.

However, a review of the filing reveals several basic spelling mistakes and formatting inconsistencies, particularly in sections that strongly criticise the magazine’s editorial standards. According to a report by Newsweek, the legal team behind the case, Binnall Law Group, has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded. Patel is seeking at least $250 million in damages. The lawsuit emphasizes the importance of accuracy, fact-checking, and editorial rigor, arguing that The Atlantic acted with ‘actual malice’.

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While the presence of typographical errors does not weaken the legal basis of the claims, it is notable given that the lawsuit centers on alleged journalistic negligence. Court filings are typically reviewed by multiple attorneys before submission, making such oversights stand out, especially in a high-profile case involving the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a leading media outlet.

The complaint reportedly includes several clear spelling mistakes, such as:

"feable" instead of "feeble"

"politices" instead of "policies"

"dicussed" instead of "discussed"

None of these errors changes the substance of the allegations. The lawsuit claims that The Atlantic relied on anonymous sources to publish false assertions regarding Patel’s conduct, alcohol use, and professional performance, claims that were allegedly denied before publication by the FBI, the Justice Department, and the White House. The filing also references earlier defamation litigation involving Patel. It argues that The Atlantic should have been aware that similar claims had already been publicly disputed and were part of ongoing legal proceedings.

According to the complaint, Patel previously filed a lawsuit over anonymously sourced allegations aired on Morning Joe, which the filing says were later described by the network as unverified. His legal team contends that republishing similar claims despite this background further demonstrates "actual malice."

What happens next?