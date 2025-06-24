/'Iran knows how to neutralise restrictions and how to resist bullying': Araghchi accuses US of ceasefire violations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday (April 21) that a US blockade of Iranian ports amounts to an ‘act of war’ and violates an existing ceasefire agreement. In a post on X, Araghchi also said that ‘striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation’. “Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran’s hesitation about participating in negotiations in Pakistan is not due to indecision, but stems from what he described as mixed signals and actions from the United States. “The reason is not indecision; it is because of contradictory messages, contradictory behaviors, and unacceptable actions by the American side,” Baghaei said, according to Iranian state media.

He added that Iran would decide on joining talks “whenever they become results-oriented.”

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Baghaei also condemned reported US attacks on Iranian vessels, calling them “a gross violation of international law,” as well as “maritime piracy and state terrorism.” Earlier, he accused Washington of “resorting to blame-shifting while violating the ceasefire and failing to implement key commitments, including the Lebanon truce.”

Iran’s ambassador to Germany, Majid Ahmadabadi, said Tehran remains open to “real negotiations in Islamabad,” but not under coercive conditions, according to official reports. Pakistan is still awaiting formal confirmation from Iran on whether it will attend peace talks with the US this week, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said earlier.