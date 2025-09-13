/'Boycott India-Pakistan match'? What's happening in India over Cricket and why

The India and Pakistan teams are all set for the Asia Cup tomorrow (September 14). Amid this, a boycott trend emerged calling out the Cricket lovers to boycott Sunday's match, citing the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The match came just four months after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack on Indian soil by Pakistan.

It all started with the opposition political parties of India, especially Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The Indian government is making cricketers play with such disgusting people who wiped our sisters' sindoor. We'll expose all the clubs and restaurants in Delhi that telecast India-Pakistan matches," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj commented.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Sena (UBT), said, "How can war and cricket be at the same time? They have made a business out of patriotism. They just want money."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared her views, saying, "Pakistan cricketers were humiliating us and Operation Sindoor on their social media...We do not want to play against Pakistan till Pakistani players stop supporting terrorists."