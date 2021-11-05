Worst shipping delay: $19 polishing cloth is Apple's most back-ordered product

Any gadget user would think Apple's phones and laptops would be hurt the hardest by worldwide supply shortages, but that isn't the case.

The $19 Polishing Cloth is Apple's most backordered new product, according to The New York Times.

You'll have to wait 10 to 12 weeks to acquire your Apple-branded polishing experience if you get the microfiber cloth from the corporate shop as of this writing – in other words, you won't have your Apple-branded polishing experience until January 2022 at the earliest.



You can buy a new MacBook Pro and wait two months for the screen to be (officially) cleaned of smudges. ×

The 6.3-by-6.3-inch cloth was released in October, which is when Apple usually unveils new goods.

But, unlike some of Apple's other recent launches, such as the long-awaited M1 MacBook Pro and a redesigned iPad Mini, the Polishing Cloth arrived quietly and without fanfare.

Despite the fact that the cloth was not technically a new product, it rapidly became a best-seller.

The fabric was previously only available for Apple's XDR Pro Displays, but it's now available for all Apple devices.

If you're cleaning a standard screen, it's no secret that you can find far, much less expensive options.

The deficit, on the other hand, demonstrates both the official product's cachet and the breadth of supply limitations influencing technology, often in surprising ways.

If you can't even receive a polishing cloth in a timely manner, you know the sector is suffering from widespread supply problems.

