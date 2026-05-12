/World Telecommunications Day| Fast net, wider access, lower costs: How India expanded internet access over the last decade

India’s digital transformation over the past decade has reshaped how millions communicate, study, work and access public services. From a country with limited broadband penetration and expensive mobile data, India has emerged as one of the world’s largest connected societies, driven by rapid telecom expansion, affordable internet access and the growth of digital public infrastructure.

Observed every year on May 17, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day marks the founding of the International Telecommunication Union and seeks to highlight the role of information and communication technologies in bridging the digital divide.

India’s telecom growth by the numbers

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India’s telecom expansion has been shaped by rising connectivity alongside falling data costs. According to the Press information Bureau's March report, the latest figures released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India show that the total telephone subscribers reached 1.314 billion in January 2026, taking overall tele-density to 92.22 per cent. The growth has extended beyond major cities. Urban telephone subscriptions stood at 768.26 million, while rural subscriptions rose to 545.74 million, reflecting deeper digital penetration across the country.

Internet adoption has risen sharply over the decade. Internet subscribers increased from 25.15 crore in March 2014 to 96.96 crore in June 2024, registering a growth of 285.53 per cent, while broadband subscribers expanded from 6.1 crore in 2014 to 94.92 crore in August, 2024 growing by 1452 per cent. Wireless broadband users accounted for the overwhelming majority of connections, underlining the role of smartphones and mobile networks in expanding access.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, The data also highlights the expansion of 5G-based Fixed Wireless Access services. Subscribers using 5G FWA increased from 10.99 million in December 2025 to 11.53 million in January 2026. The user base was almost evenly divided between urban and rural India, with 5.83 million subscribers in urban areas and 5.70 million in rural regions, indicating growing adoption of high-speed wireless broadband beyond major cities.

Digital India and public infrastructure

At the centre of this expansion has been Digital India, launched in 2015 with the aim of creating a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The programme focused on broadband highways, universal mobile connectivity, public internet access and the electronic delivery of government services. Over time, digital public infrastructure platforms for identity verification, payments and governance accelerated internet adoption and increased access to online services.

The wider availability of smartphones and mobile broadband has also changed how people interact with the economy. Digital payments, online education, telemedicine, e-governance platforms and remote work services have become more accessible, particularly in areas that previously had limited connectivity.

Cheap data and rising usage

According to PIB, India has some of the world’s cheapest mobile data tariffs, with 1 GB costing around USD 0.08–0.10, nearly 25 times lower than the global average of USD 2.59. Data prices in neighbouring countries remain higher, ranging from USD 0.12–0.18 in Pakistan and USD 0.23–0.34 in Bangladesh to USD 0.27–0.43 in Nepal. In Germany, 1 GB costs about USD 2.14. Affordable data prices have played a key role in expanding internet access and digital adoption across India.

TRAI's 2025 data shows average wireless data usage reached 21.53 GB per subscriber per month in 2024-25, while wireless users spent close to 1,000 minutes on average every month on voice calls. Average revenue per wireless user stood at Rs 174.46 per month during the same period.

The figures underline the scale at which internet access has shifted from a limited service to essential national infrastructure, powering communication, commerce and public services across India.