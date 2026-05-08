/NITI Aayog calls for AI-driven learning and local task forces to strengthen school outcomes

India’s school education system, spanning 14.71 lakh schools and serving over 24.69 crore students, is set for a wide-ranging policy rethink after NITI Aayog proposed a 13-point roadmap focused on quality enhancement. The think tank’s report, “School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement,” calls for artificial intelligence (AI) integration in classrooms and the creation of state and district-level task forces to monitor and improve learning outcomes. It also flags systemic gaps even as it records gains in equity and recovery in foundational learning.

AI integration and classroom transformation



A central feature of the report is the push to embed AI in pedagogy to modernise teaching and learning. NITI Aayog recommends leveraging AI-enabled tools for adaptive learning, real-time feedback and student progress tracking. However, it warns that the education system is not yet aligned with this shift. The report notes: “The rapid expansion of AI-based tools has outpaced the capacity of curricula and teacher preparation systems to keep up.” It further highlights that teacher training remains “short, generic, and detached from classroom realities,” limiting effective integration of emerging technologies. The report also highlights that educators are rarely trained to teach foundational AI concepts or digital reasoning skills, leaving students without adequate understanding of AI systems that are likely to shape future work and civic participation.

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The Ministry of Education’s plan to introduce Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking from Grade 3 onwards is acknowledged as a major policy shift aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. Curriculum development by CBSE and NCERT, supported by NISHTHA-based training, is underway. Yet the Aayog notes that implementation remains uneven due to gaps in infrastructure, teacher capacity and institutional preparedness. It also highlights the absence of clear frameworks for data governance, privacy, authorship and responsible AI use in schools.

Governance reforms and task force model



To support academic reforms, NITI Aayog has proposed eight systemic changes, including the creation of state and district task forces dedicated to school quality. These bodies are expected to drive a ‘whole-of-society’ approach to monitoring and improving education delivery. The report recommends that States institutionalise District Task Forces on School Quality to coordinate resources, address implementation bottlenecks, and strengthen education delivery through a structured whole-of-society approach.

It notes, “Improving the quality of schooling at scale requires coordinated action beyond the education department alone. Learning outcomes are shaped by factors spanning health, nutrition, social protection, infrastructure, skills, technology, community engagement, and local economic contexts.” It further recommends composite school structures, governance reform, stronger infrastructure, and improved teacher deployment and professional development systems. It further calls for strengthening school management committees and expanding digital and broadcast-based learning platforms.

Learning outcomes, equity and ongoing challenges



The NITI Ayog report also highlights progress in equity, noting improved participation of girls and increased enrolment of SC and ST students. It also records a post-pandemic recovery in foundational literacy and numeracy, supported by initiatives such as NEP 2020, NIPUN Bharat Mission and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. However, it identifies 11 major systemic and academic challenges that continue to constrain performance across states and union territories. These include uneven learning outcomes, governance gaps, and limited institutional capacity to scale reforms effectively across the vast education network.