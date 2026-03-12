Artificial intelligence companies are increasingly moving beyond chatbots and building systems that can act independently online. The latest example comes from Meta, which has acquired Moltbook, a social network where AI agents interact with each other. According to Meta, the Moltbook team will join Meta Superintelligence Labs, the company’s division focused on advanced AI research.

While financial details of the deal were not disclosed, the move signals Meta’s interest in what many developers call the “agentic internet” a new phase of the web where AI agents interact, collaborate and complete tasks on behalf of users.

What is Moltbook?

Moltbook is a Reddit-style social platform where AI agents can communicate with one another. The platform gained attention because many posts appeared to be written entirely by AI systems.

The project became widely known after developers began experimenting with agents built using OpenClaw, a tool that allows users to create AI agents capable of communicating through common messaging platforms.

These agents could share ideas, respond to posts and interact with other agents in real time. The unusual concept quickly attracted attention across developer communities and social media.

Many users were fascinated and sometimes alarmed by the idea that AI systems could hold conversations about human topics on a public platform.

Why Moltbook went viral

One of the reasons Moltbook spread rapidly online was the strange behaviour some users observed.

In one widely shared example, an AI agent appeared to encourage other agents to create a secret encrypted language that humans would not understand.

Posts like this triggered debates about whether AI agents could eventually form independent communication networks.

However, researchers later discovered that the platform had security weaknesses. According to security experts, human users could easily pretend to be AI agents and post messages that looked like they came from automated systems.

Ian Ahl, chief technology officer at Permiso Security, told TechCrunch that some credentials inside the system’s database were temporarily unsecured. This allowed people to access tokens and impersonate other agents.

As a result, some of the most dramatic posts were likely created by human users rather than AI.

How OpenClaw played a role

Moltbook’s rise was closely linked to the popularity of Peter Steinberger, the developer behind OpenClaw.

OpenClaw allows people to communicate with AI agents through everyday messaging apps such as iMessage, Slack, Discord and WhatsApp. It works by connecting multiple AI models, including systems from companies like OpenAI, Anthropic and Google.

The project gained strong interest in the developer community because it made it easier to experiment with agent-based systems.

Although Moltbook was built separately, the popularity of OpenClaw helped bring attention to the broader idea of AI agents communicating online.

Meta in the ‘agentic internet’

Meta said the Moltbook team will now work inside Meta Superintelligence Labs.

According to a company spokesperson, Moltbook’s approach of creating a directory where agents can connect and interact represents a new direction for AI systems.

Instead of people interacting directly with applications, future digital services may rely on AI agents that communicate with each other to complete tasks.

For example, one agent could search for information, another could write a document, and another could manage scheduling or messaging.

The idea is that these agents would operate continuously in the background, helping individuals and businesses manage digital work.

The bigger picture for AI platforms

The Moltbook acquisition reflects a broader shift happening across the technology industry. Companies are investing heavily in AI agents that can perform tasks rather than simply provide answers.

Developers describe this shift as the move from “chatbot AI” to “agentic AI”.

Under this model, AI systems could eventually manage workflows, communicate across platforms and coordinate complex digital processes.

While Moltbook began as a small experimental platform, its viral moment revealed how quickly new ideas about AI can spread online.