Which social media platforms are popular among teens in US, and which are not: Survey

The latest Pew Research Center survey of US teens revealed that they continued to use social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc, despite rising concerns about social media's impact on youth.

The teens are continuing these social media platforms at high rates, with some describing their social media use as "almost constant".

The survey revealed that YouTube continues to dominate as roughly nine-in-ten teens have said that they use the video-streaming platform.

YouTube became the most widely used platform measured in the survey, which was conducted between September 26 to October 23, 2023.

The survey included 1,453 teens between 13 to 17 age. It covered social media, internet use and device ownership among teens.

The survey also found that TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram remain popular among teens. TikTok (63%), Snapchat (60%), and Instagram (59%), are all popular among youths aged 13 to 17. These proportions are almost seven in ten for older youths aged 15 to 17.

When it comes to Facebook, it's not that popular as the survey found that teens are less likely to be using Facebook and Twitter (recently renamed X) than they were a decade ago.

There was a time when Facebook dominated the social media landscape among America's youth. However, the percentage has dropped now from 71% in 2014-2015 to 33% today. In July 2023, X has also seen that its users have dropped during the past decade.

Social media sites underfire

Experts have raised concerns over social media's impact on the young generation as questions have been raised over the algorithmic techniques that platforms use to draw in and retain younger users.

In the US, a coalition of 33 states in October sued Meta Platforms for contributing to the youth mental health crisis.

They alleged that the company knowingly and deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms. Meta has denied the charges.