World’s first AI-powered campaign caller ‘Ashley’ deployed ahead of 2024 elections in US

With the United States presidential election less than a year away, candidates have ramped up efforts to reach as many voters as possible, including Democratic Shamaine Daniels who is running for office against Trump-backed Republican Representative Scott Perry in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The Democrat lost to the Republican candidate by less than 10 points last time but has now called in ‘Ashley’ to help her with the campaign. Daniels announced her candidacy for the US House of Representatives, in addition to the Republican incumbent she is also up against six other Democratic candidates.

Meet Ashley

Ashley is an AI-powered campaign volunteer but is far from the typical robocaller since none of her responses are canned or pre-recorded, given her the ability to hold conversational calls.

The creators, as per Reuters, intend to mainly work with Democratic campaigns and candidates, and say she is the first political phone banker powered by generative AI technology similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to Ashley’s creators at a tech startup Civox, she is capable of having an infinite number of customised one-on-one conversations at the same time.

Over the weekend, the new AI tool was deployed to have high-quality conversations on a large scale paving the way for political campaigning where candidates want to use technology to engage voters.

Ashley called thousands of Pennsylvania voters on behalf of Daniels and like a pro campaign volunteer she analysed a person’s profile to have tailored conversations around their key issues.

“This one kept my attention,” 63-year-old David Fish told Reuters. “The thing I really liked was that it identified itself as AI and didn’t try to fool me.”

Civox, cofounded by Ilya Mouzykantskii and Adam Reis said that Ashley uses a combination of more than 20 different open-source AI models and licensed technology to build Ashley. However, they declined to disclose the exact generative AI models they are using.

“This is going to scale fast,” said Mouzykantskii, the London-based CEO of Civox. “We intend to be making tens of thousands of calls a day by the end of the year and into the six digits pretty soon. This is coming for the 2024 election and it’s coming in a very big way. The future is now.”

Legal concerns

While the AI tool historic development, is it legal or even ethical? Several countries are in the midst of figuring out legislation to regulate the rapid growth of AI which has raised concerns among experts who have said that it poses an existential threat to humanity.

Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before the US Congress saying that he was worried about the generative AI’s ability to compromise election integrity through “one-on-one interactive disinformation.”

However, Mouzykantskii told Reuters that he is fully aware of the potential downsides but will not prioritise profits over ethics. To address these concerns, while Civox’s AI does record calls with the voters to further train Ashley, the data of the person is anonymised.

It also includes a measure where, if the conversation goes off-topic or becomes abusive, the AI politely ends the call.

While the US Federal Election Commission has begun looking into whether to regulate AI use in campaigns, there is very little clarity about whether what Daniels is doing is legal or not, but she does plan on using her experience with AI to find ways to regulate it.

“If I’m the first one to deploy tools that rely on AI in the electoral process, I can help figure out what policies and regulations are useful and valuable and also train the electorate in recognizing what ethical AI use in campaigning looks like,” the Democrat candidate told Forbes.