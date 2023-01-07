In a 'historic' first, an AI-powered 'robot lawyer' set to defend human in US court

An accused's defence in the courtroom by an attorney or lawyer or advocate -- as per the prevailing court vocabulary of a country -- is set to be extended by yet another form of defence. The defence from an Artificial Intelligence-enabled bot. History is set to be drafted in the United States next month when "the world's first robot lawyer" will defend an alleged traffic rule violator, New York Post reported.

Enabled by DoNotPay application, it will listen to court arguments in real time and will advice the defendant what to respond via an earpiece.

The defendant will only say what the DoNotPay AI will instruct, New Scientist, a science and technology website reported. The location or defendant's name is yet to be disclosed. The in-person speeding ticket hearing is scheduled to take place in a U.S. courtroom sometime in February.

DoNotPay will also cover the traffic ticket fine if the defendant loses the case.

It took a significant amount of time as well as years of research and development efforts to train the AI legal assistant.

"We are trying to minimise our legal liability," DoNotPay founder and CEO, Joshua Browder was quoted as saying by New Scientist. "And it’s not good if it actually twists facts and is too manipulative."

The AI will reportedly analyse the courtroom arguments instead of responding to every statement made in the court.

What is DoNotPay?

As a "robot lawyer," DoNotPay is a downloadable mobile application that makes use of artificial intelligence to provide legal services. It comes with a subscription cost of $36 for a period of three months. DoNotPay began in 2015 as a basic chatbot, meant to help users navigate bureaucratic and legal hassles, mostly using conversation templates.

